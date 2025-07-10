Mandatory evacuation issued for Manitoba town

A Manitoba town has issued a mandatory evacuation notice due to the wildfire threat.

On Wednesday night, the Town of Snow Lake declared a state of local emergency, saying all non-essential personnel need to be out of the community by noon on Thursday.

Those evacuating are urged to bring money, pets, medications, clothing, and personal hygiene items. They are also reminded to lock up and turn off the lights and water supply before leaving home.

Snow Lake residents are urged to stay with family and friends if possible. Those who require a place to stay are asked to report to Winnipeg’s Leila Soccer Complex, located at 770 Leila Ave.

Updates on the situation will be posted on the town’s website and Facebook page.

According to the latest provincial information, the fire near Snow Lake is about 3,000 hectares in size and remains out of control. There are currently 98 active wildfires in Manitoba.