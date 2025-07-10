NDP plans to launch six-month leadership race, choose leader in March 2026

The New Democratic Party is seeking to launch a six-month leadership race in September that will conclude in tandem with the party’s scheduled convention in Winnipeg in March of next year, sources confirmed to CTV News.

Candidates will have to pay a $100,000 registration fee, which can be paid in three installments.

The NDP national council met Thursday to pass leadership race guidelines, with sources saying final leadership rules will be posted on the party’s website before the launch of the race in September.

New Democrats have been without a permanent leader since April after Jagmeet Singh resigned on election night, following a crushing defeat that left the party with just seven seats in the House of Commons.

Sources say potential leadership contenders could include Heather McPherson, Avi Lewis, Peter Julian, Leah Gazan, Alexandre Boulerice and Nathan Cullen.

The party is currently conducting a “review and renewal process,” aimed at reflecting on the 2025 campaign. Former NDP candidate and Ottawa lawyer Emilie Taman has been appointed to facilitate this process.

With files from Stephanie Ha, Judy Trinh and Rachel Aiello