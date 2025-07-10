Police to search northern Ont. landfill in connection with teen missing since 2022

Police in Iroquois Falls are searching a landfill on Thursday in connection with the 2022 disappearance of Rebecca Fudge-Schnarr, missing since November 2022.

Rebecca Fudge-Schnarr was last seen at her parents’ home on Nov. 24, 2022, on Moffat Road in Iroquois Falls.

“She was only 17 years old at the time,” the OPP said in a news release.

“Rebecca was described as having long blonde hair, wearing glasses, a hoodie, a jean jacket, grey boots and carrying a white, floral-patterned bag.”

Avoid the area

Police will be searching the Nellie Lake landfill site in Iroquois Falls on Thursday to further this investigation,” police said.

“The OPP and the Municipality of Iroquois Falls are requesting the public’s co-operation during this time. While the landfill remains open, with an alternative dumping site for the public, police are asking the public to stay away from the area being searched, to ensure officers can conduct a thorough investigation.”

The investigation is ongoing with the OPP South Porcupine crime unit, under the direction of the OPP criminal investigation branch.

Anyone with any information on the investigation is asked to contact the South Porcupine OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.