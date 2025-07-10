Sask. premier signals move towards forced drug treatment

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the province is committed to getting people into drug treatment — whether they like it or not.

At a news conference that called on the federal government to reform the bail provisions under the Criminal Code of Canada, Moe suggested it’s time to consider involuntary treatment for vulnerable people facing addictions and mental health struggles.

“To have a serious conversation around ensuring that people are receiving the care that they need, even when they may not be in a position to be able to make those decisions themselves,” Moe said.

Moe said while the province continues to add more urgent care centres, complex needs shelters and treatment spaces to complement a continuum of care, he said the government is also considering what he called “compassionate care.”

On Oct. 6, 2023, the province announced a two-year action plan for a new approach to homelessness, addictions and social services.

Get the CTV News app for Saskatoon area breaking news alerts and top stories

As part of the multifaceted plans, the province committed $49.4 million over five years to create 500 new addictions treatment spaces, which was expected to more than double the number of spaces available at the time.

The province also announced $40.2 million in funding over two years to create 155 new supportive housing spaces, 120 new permanent emergency shelter spaces, and 30 new complex needs emergency shelter spaces.

As part of the new approach, the province committed to move away from harm reduction and transition to a “recovery-oriented system of care.”

At the time, the province said its new approach would help patients who need more than the typical 28-day in-patient care offered under a traditional addictions treatment model.

Saskatchewan Health has since cut off funding for needle exchanges and the provision of clean drug supplies like glass pipes, and the province has passed a law declaring syringes and drug pipes “street weapons.”

Now, as the opioid crisis shows no signs of slowing down, Moe says he wants to go further.

“There are situations where, you know, individuals just simply aren’t in a state to make their own health decisions,” Moe said.

Alberta’s Compassionate Intervention Act was passed earlier this year that allows people to be forced into addiction treatment facilities without their consent, if they’re deemed a risk to themselves and others.

British Columbia also opened its first involuntary treatment beds earlier this year.

From Jan. 1, 2025 to May 21, 2025, the Saskatoon Fire Department responded to 1,149 overdoses, compared to 568 in that same span last year.

The jump represents a 102 per cent increase, largely fueled by 509 overdoses in a month where the Ministry of Health issued five of its nine drug alerts related to the spike in overdoses.

In 2024, the fire department responded to a total of 1,281 overdoses. By May 31, 2025, there had been 1,217 overdoses.

As the province looks to punish people trafficking drugs in Saskatchewan, it also wants to keep encouraging addicted drug users to get treatment.

“If your challenge is mental health, if it is unfortunately addictions to those poisonous substances like fentanyl and crystal meth, we want you in a recovery centre, and we want you to be able to live a recovered life,” he said.