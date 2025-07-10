Sask. RCMP seize 4.9M unstamped cigarettes, 247 grams of opium during highway stop

Two Ontario men are facing multiple charges after Saskatchewan RCMP seized approximately 4.9 million unstamped cigarettes and 247 grams of opium near Indian Head Monday night.

According to an RCMP news release, members from the Indian Head detachment stopped a tractor trailer unit on Highway 1 travelling from Ontario to B.C. around 9 p.m. near Indian Head.

Officers conducted a search of the trailer and found the opium and unstamped cigarettes.

The driver and passenger were then arrested at the scene.

As a result, a 27-year-old man and 23-year-old man from Ontario were each charged with one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking in addition to four counts related to the unstamped cigarettes.

Both men will make their first court appearances in Indian Head on Oct. 21, RCMP said.

Indian Head, Sask. is about 70 kilometres east of Regina.