Teen charged with attempted murder, sexual assault in attack that injured young girl in Quadeville, Ont.: OPP

The sign for Quadeville, Ont. where police tape has been set up. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)

A 17-year-old male has been charged with attempted murder in connection with an attack that seriously injured a young girl in the Ottawa Valley two weeks ago, according to police.

An eight-year-old girl was found with serious injuries along Quadeville Road in Quadeville, Ont. at approximately 12:30 a.m. on June 24. Ontario Provincial Police had responded to a report of a missing child in the community.

The Renfrew Paramedic Service said the girl was suffering from “multiple life-threatening traumatic injuries.” The child was transported to CHEO, where she was listed in serious but stable condition last week. The child remains under the care of medical professionals.

Ontario Provincial Police announced Wednesday a teenager from eastern Ontario has been charged with attempted murder and sexual assault with a weapon on a person under 16 years old. Police say the name of the accused cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

On June 25, police initially said investigators suspected the girl was injured in an animal attack but said that “further testing and analysis is required.”

“During the investigation, the cause of the victim’s injuries was unclear. While early evidence suggested a possible animal attack, investigators did not rule out human involvement,” the OPP said in a media release Wednesday evening.

“To aid in the investigation, multiple pathology experts were consulted. While the incident is still under investigation, recent testing of samples taken from the victim’s wounds has now revealed no traces of animal DNA.”

Quadeville Police cruisers in Quadeville, Ont. on Wednesday, July 9. (Dylan Dyson/CTV News Ottawa)

There was a heightened police presence in Quadeville Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, with several OPP cruisers parked on one street in the community.

“Really hard for the parents to think that….they didn’t seem like they didn’t know anything either,” Bernard Dwyer told CTV News Ottawa.

“I never figured it was an animal,” Mary Dwyer said Wednesday afternoon.

Police had warned residents to keep children indoors or under close supervision as the investigation continued into the incident.

Ontario Provincial Police are planning to hold a townhall meeting in Quadeville on Saturday to “address questions and concerns from local residents.”

“The OPP acknowledges the community’s concerns regarding this incident and sincerely appreciates the public’s patience as the investigation progresses,” the OPP said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Quadeville is located 160 km west of Ottawa and 75 km of Renfrew.

With files from CTV News Ottawa’s Dylan Dyson and William Eltherington