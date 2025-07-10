Thieves break into Richmond bakery, only to return 40 minutes later for a second helping

Videos shows two thieves breaking into a Richmond, B.C., bakery and making off with valuables – only to return minutes later for more.

Staff at a Richmond pastry shop are scratching their heads, bewildered by an audacious break-in that saw two men steal cash and iPads, only to come back within an hour for seconds.

Surveillance video from Daan Go Cake Lab shows the intruders, one smoking a cigarette, rifling through the store early Monday morning.

The store manager believes they broke the outside lockbox, setting off the alarm, but didn’t seem fazed by the noise.

They even helped themselves to birthday cake toppers, candles, and then a package of Chips Ahoy cookies on the way out.

Roughly 40 minutes later, they came back hungry for more, and appeared even more relaxed.

“They were in no rush,” said Nasser Faleh, thestore’s manager and head baker.

“It was like they were on a shopping spree.”

One of thieves spent time browsing different types of chocolate on the shelf, carefully reading ingredients before making a choice.

For some reason, he chose to take a large tub of cocoa butter.

“I mean, there’s dark chocolate and there’s white chocolate and he just chose the cocoa butter, which you can’t really eat on its own,” said Faleh with a chuckle.

On this second overnight bakery shop heist, they also made off with more cash, a Bluetooth speaker and an employee’s jacket.

In total, about $10,000 in goods and money were stolen.

Mounties confirmed to CTV News that they were called and are investigating.

That investigation may include clear surveillance images captured earlier in the day, which show two men watching the pastry shop. Daan Go Cake Lab’s owners believe those images show the sweet-toothed burglars.