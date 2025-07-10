Canada will fight Trump’s copper tariff, Joly vows

FILE: Minister of Industry Melanie Joly responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons to Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada will fight back against U.S. President Donald Trump’s 50 per cent tariff on copper imports, Industry Minister Melanie Joly said Thursday.

“We’ll fight against it. Period,” said the minister, without getting into specifics. On Wednesday evening, Trump vowed on Truth Social the tariff would come into force on Aug. 1.

Trump heralded the metal as the “most used material by the Department of Defense!” in his social media post, promising to bolster an American copper industry to dominate the world.

“America will, once again, build a DOMINANT Copper Industry. THIS IS, AFTER ALL, OUR GOLDEN AGE!”

According to Natural Resources Canada , the U.S. was the country’s largest copper importer in 2023, accounting for 52 per cent of the total export value, followed by China and Japan. That same year, Canada’s exports of copper and copper-based products were valued at $9.3 billion.

Chile, Canada and Peru accounted for more than 90 per cent of the United States’ refined copper imports last year, according to the U.S. Geological Survey .

“Every day we are in a tariff war, and we are defending ourselves,” Joly told a group of reporters Thursday morning in Vancouver.

She said her team had not seen details of Trump’s plan, but that she had already spoken with representatives of prominent mining companies Glencore and Teck Resources over the phone.

Trade deal deadline approaches

Canada and the U.S. have lobbed wide-ranging tariffs and counter-tariffs at each other throughout their months-long trade war. But Trump’s copper tariffs turn up the heat on negotiations that are meant to resolve in a matter of days – Prime Minister Mark Carney and Trump are supposed to ink a trade deal on July 21.

At least, that’s what the two leaders announced during the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alta. in June. However, some have cast doubt on that timeline.

Notably, the American ambassador to Canada, Pete Hoekstra, refused to commit to that date during an interview with CTV News on July 4. He also said that an eventual deal, whenever it may come, would be “good” for Canada and the U.S.

Last month, Carney vowed adjust counter-tariffs on steel and aluminum products to levels “consistent” with progress at the negotiating table by July 21.

He did not specify what those counter-tariffs would amount to.

With files from CTVNews.ca’s Hunter Crowther