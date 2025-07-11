‘An amazing encounter’: N.B. man rescues moose tangled in tree branches

A New Brunswick man helped free a stuck moose near Doaktown Wednesday and the incident was caught on camera.

A video sent to CTV Atlantic shows Jared Munn rescuing a young moose near Doaktown Wednesday.

Munn says he works in carpentry and his co-worker accidentally scared the animal.

“(He) went to put trash in the dumpster and as he was heading towards it a moose was standing on the hill. The moose became startled and as it tried to turn and run it fell down the side hill. The side hill had just been cut and the moose ended up getting caught under the trees and couldn’t get back up,” he said.

Munn then began the back-breaking work of setting it free.

After cutting and moving all the heavy branches, Munn had to employ a gentle tap with a stick to convince the moose to move on.

N.B. moose rescue Jared Munn helped free a stuck moose near Doaktown, N.B., on July 9, 2025. (Source: Facebook/Keegan Burke)

The full video was posted to Facebook with the caption: “Tell me you’re from Canada without telling me you’re from Canada. What a crazy morning.”

The moose was last spotted meandering into the water, looking no worse for wear.

“It was an amazing encounter for sure, we were happy it was a success and that the moose was all right,” Munn said.

“He stayed close by in the river for a while after. It’s not everyday you show up to work and end up saving a moose!”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko and Suzette Belliveau.

