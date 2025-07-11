Carney’s ethics filing reveals details of conflict of interest screen on Brookfield

Prime Minister Mark Carney takes part in a meeting on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in The Hague, Netherlands on Tuesday, June 24, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Mark Carney’s chief of staff and the country’s top public servant will be responsible for maintaining an ethics screen preventing him from making decisions that benefit his former employer.

That information is part of a newly released disclosure from the office of the ethics commissioner.

When Carney was sworn in as prime minister in March, he was required to file information about his assets and potential conflicts of interest with the commissioner’s office.

The disclosure confirms that Carney divested his stocks and other assets by establishing a blind trust.

The ethics screen will prevent him from making decisions that benefit Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Corporation and Stripe — all companies in which he had interests before the blind trust was established.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office says he proactively put in place the voluntary screen to avoid any potential conflicts of interest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2025

The Canadian Press