Flames reach the community of Beauval, Sask.

WATCH: A large wildfire has reached the community of Beauval, Sask. on Thursday

A large wildfire in northwestern Saskatchewan has reached the community of Beauval.

Beauval Mayor Rick Laliberte said the community evacuated essential workers and remaining residents around 3 p.m. Thursday. He said flames from the Muskeg Fire reached the village just before 5:30 p.m.

Firefighters are on the ground protecting homes.

“It’s just heartbreaking. We couldn’t stop it. This wind is just relentless these last four days. The fire front was just too big,” Laliberte told CTV News.

Among the crews straining to hold back the flames are volunteers from the Davidson Fire Department.

In a post on Facebook Thursday evening, the Davidson crew described the area as “one big hot spot.”

“The fire came in hot and fast at a Level 6 and there was no stopping it,” the fire department said.

Beauval fire (Source: Facebook / Davidson Volunteer Fire Department)

“The fire head has now passed through and the area is now one big hot spot. Crews are now patrolling town extinguishing spot fires, protecting structures and values within the community.”

The Davidson members and other crews are “safe and ok,” the post said.

According to the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, as of 11 a.m. Thursday, the Muskeg fire covered 33,967 hectares — nearly double the size of Regina.

Beauval, Sask. is located around 450 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.