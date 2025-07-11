Here’s a quick glance at unemployment rates for June, by province

The CN Tower and Union Station are pictured in the financial district in Toronto, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj

OTTAWA — Canada’s national unemployment rate was 6.9 per cent in June. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Newfoundland and Labrador 9.9 per cent (9.7)

Prince Edward Island 8.6 per cent (8.2)

Nova Scotia 6.7 per cent (6.5)

New Brunswick 7.3 per cent (6.3)

Quebec 6.3 per cent (5.8)

Ontario 7.8 per cent (7.9)

Manitoba 5.5 per cent (5.9)

Saskatchewan 4.9 per cent (4.2)

Alberta 6.8 per cent (7.4)

British Columbia 5.6 per cent (6.4)

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2025.