Here’s a quick glance at unemployment rates for June, by province

OTTAWA — Canada’s national unemployment rate was 6.9 per cent in June. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
- Newfoundland and Labrador 9.9 per cent (9.7)
- Prince Edward Island 8.6 per cent (8.2)
- Nova Scotia 6.7 per cent (6.5)
- New Brunswick 7.3 per cent (6.3)
- Quebec 6.3 per cent (5.8)
- Ontario 7.8 per cent (7.9)
- Manitoba 5.5 per cent (5.9)
- Saskatchewan 4.9 per cent (4.2)
- Alberta 6.8 per cent (7.4)
- British Columbia 5.6 per cent (6.4)
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2025.