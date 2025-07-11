ADVERTISEMENT

Canada

National employment numbers for June from Statistics Canada, at a glance

By The Canadian Press

Published

A "Now Hiring" sign is displayed on a business in Montreal on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Statistics Canada is set to release employment figures for June this morning.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

OTTAWA — A quick look at Canada’s June employment figures (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

  • Unemployment rate: 6.9 per cent (7.0)
  • Employment rate: 60.9 per cent (60.8)
  • Participation rate: 65.4 per cent (65.3)
  • Number unemployed: 1,552,500 (1,574,600)
  • Number working: 21,061,200 (20,978,100)
  • Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 14.2 per cent (14.2)
  • Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 6.0 per cent (6.1)
  • Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.3 per cent (5.5)

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2025.