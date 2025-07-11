National employment numbers for June from Statistics Canada, at a glance

OTTAWA — A quick look at Canada’s June employment figures (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
- Unemployment rate: 6.9 per cent (7.0)
- Employment rate: 60.9 per cent (60.8)
- Participation rate: 65.4 per cent (65.3)
- Number unemployed: 1,552,500 (1,574,600)
- Number working: 21,061,200 (20,978,100)
- Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 14.2 per cent (14.2)
- Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 6.0 per cent (6.1)
- Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.3 per cent (5.5)
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2025.