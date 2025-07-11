Ottawa requiring questions in advance of major projects consults with chiefs

Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak speaks during a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — Ottawa is telling First Nations chiefs to submit their questions in advance of next week’s meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney to discuss his government’s controversial major projects bill.

Bill C-5, the Building Canada Act, allows cabinet to quickly grant federal approvals for big industrial projects like mines, ports and pipelines by sidestepping existing laws.

Carney promised to meet with First Nations after chiefs said their rights were not respected by the rush to push the bill through Parliament.

An invitation to the July 17 meeting shared with The Canadian Press shows the government is asking participants to submit their questions in advance, and that they have the option to vote on questions posed by their peers.

The invitation says that process will help highlight “shared priorities and bring the most pressing issues to the forefront” of the engagement session being used for broad consultations.

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says chiefs are united ahead of the meeting and are still alarmed at the way the legislation was pushed through Parliament with little input from First Nations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2025.