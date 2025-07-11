‘That’s what Canadians do’: B.C. man facing adversity plans to pay it forward after unexpected generosity

Adam finds out how a man facing adversity is hoping to pay it forward after unexpected generosity.

LANGFORD, B.C. — While it’s not unusual to find people camping over the summer, Glenn Edgeworth is not.

“I’ve kind of had a weird life,” Glenn says while sitting in a chair outside his RV, surrounded by trees.

First, he was diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer. Then, he was renovicted from his home of 18 years.

“It was pretty scary,” Glenn says. “At times I felt like quitting (living).”

Glenn found himself living with his two cats Jack and Ollie in his RV along busy streets.

“There’s a crack in the pavement,” Glenn says. “So, all you hear all day and all night is ta-dunk, ta-dunk, ta-dunk.”

After living like that for a year, Glenn received a notice prohibiting him from parking there, which meant he had nowhere else to go.

“It was pretty devastating,” Glenn says.

It made the news, and Glenn was featured in multiple media reports, which inspired a few people to offer parking spots at a price, before one knocked on his door offering a place for free.

“I tried to give him a hundred bucks,” Glenn says. “And he’s like, ‘I don’t need that.’”

When Glenn asked why, the man – who wishes to remain anonymous – answered with four words.

“That’s what Canadians do,” Glenn smiles.

And it turns out this place — surrounded by tall trees — is not a camp site. This is Glenn’s new home.

“I was literally in tears over it,” Glenn says. “Happy tears.”

He struggled to fall asleep that first night because it was too quiet.

“I was listening to the humming of my fridge,” Glenn smiles. “I haven’t heard that in so long.”

But when he woke the next morning, Glenn celebrated the sounds of so many new neighbours.

“The birds were chirping,” Glenn smiles, before showing a photo of a deer who showed up, which he named Bambi.

“(I think he was saying) welcome to the ‘hood!”

Now, Jack and Ollie can relish the fresh air, and Glenn can find solace.

“I’m really grateful for my own situation, but I don’t see the story stopping here,” Glenn smiles. “I want to do what I can.”

Once he gets settled, Glenn is hoping to pay it forward by using his phone to record others experiencing homelessness and sharing their stories on his YouTube channel.

“To realize other people’s humanity,” Glenn says.

To connect people who need help, with those who can help.

“And do what Canadians do,” Glenn adds with a smile.