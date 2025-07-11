Trump escalates trade war with new tariffs on Canada. Latest updates here.

U.S. President Donald Trump promised to strike Canada with a 35 per cent blanket import tariff on Aug. 1 in a letter to the prime minister published on Truth Social.

It’s an escalation to the two nations’ enduring, months-long trade war. Both countries, which share deeply connected supply chains, have levied tariffs on billions of dollars in goods against each other.

Here are the latest updates:

CUSMA-compliant goods likely won’t be hit: official

A White House official speaking to CTV News says Trump’s new 35 per cent tariff threat likely won’t impact Canadian imports that are compliant under the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

It means goods already tariffed at 25 per cent and not protected under CUSMA could be tariffed by 35 per cent on Aug. 1. Tariffs on some energy-related products and potash are expected to remain at 10 per cent.

But the official also tells CTV News that Trump has made “no final decisions” and “no final paper has been drafted.”

Stephanie Ha, CTV News journalist

Canada needs to ‘work around the clock’: Ford

Ontario’s premier called on the federal government to act with urgency to strike a deal with U.S. in the face of new looming tariffs.

“Now more than ever, we need the federal government to work around the clock to secure a deal that is right for Canada and eliminates all American tariffs,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s office said in a statement.

Bryann Aguilar , CP24.com journalist

Doug Ford FILE: Premier of Ontario Doug Ford speaks to media prior the First Minister’s Meeting in Saskatoon on Monday, June 2, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Read Trump’s letter

Trump posted the following letter, addressed to Prime Minister Mark Carney, on Truth Social Thursday evening.

“Dear Mr. Prime Minister:

“It is a Great Honor for me to send you this letter in that it demonstrates the strength and commitment of our Trading Relationship, and the fact that the United States of America has agreed to continue working with Canada, despite Canada having financially retaliated against the United States. As you will recall, the United States imposed Tariffs on Canada to deal with our Nation’s Fentanyl crisis, which is caused, in part, by Canada’s failure to stop the drugs from pouring into our Country. Instead of working with the United States, Canada retaliated with its own Tariffs. Starting August 1, 2025, we will charge Canada a Tariff of 35% on Canadian products sent into the United States, separate from all Sectoral Tariffs. Goods transshipped to evade this higher Tariff will be subject to that higher Tariff. As you are aware, there will be no Tariff if Canada, or companies within your Country, decide to build or manufacture product within the United States and, in fact, we will do everything possible to get approvals quickly, professionally, and routinely – In other words, in a matter of weeks.

“If for any reason you decide to raise your Tariffs, then, whatever the number you choose to raise them by, will be added onto the 35% that we charge.

“Also, I must mention that the flow of Fentanyl is hardly the only challenge we have with Canada, which has many Tariff, and Non-Tariff, Policies and Trade Barriers, which cause unsustainable Trade Deficits against the United States. Canada charges extraordinary Tariffs to our Dairy Farmers – up to 400% – and that is even assuming our Dairy Farmers even have access to sell their products to the people of Canada. The Trade Deficit is a major threat to our Economy and, indeed, our National Security!

“If Canada works with me to stop the flow of Fentanyl, we will, perhaps, consider and adjustment to this letter. These Tariffs may be modified, upward or downward, depending on our relationship with you Country. You will never be disappointed with The United States of America.

“Thank you for your attention to this matter!

“With best wishes, I am,

“Sincerely,

“DONALD J. TRUMP

“PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA”

Canada G7 Summit Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, left, and U.S. President Donald Trump leave after a family photo session during the G7 Summit, in Kananaskis, Alberta, Monday, June 16, 2025. (Suzanne Plunkett/Pool Photo via AP)

Carney responds

In response to Trump’s letter, Carney published the following post on X.

“Throughout the current trade negotiations with the United States, the Canadian government has steadfastly defended our workers and businesses. We will continue to do so as we work towards the revised deadline of August 1.

“Canada has made vital progress to stop the scourge of fentanyl in North America. We are committed to continuing to work with the United States to save lives and protect communities in both our countries.

“We are building Canada strong. The federal government, provinces and territories are making significant progress in building one Canadian economy. We are poised to build a series of major new projects in the national interest. We are strengthening our trading partnerships throughout the world.”

The “revised deadline” is in reference to a shift from July 21, the date by which the two leaders agreed to ink a trade deal.

Prime Minister Mark Carney Prime Minister Mark Carney holds a closing press conference following the NATO Summit in The Hague, Netherlands on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick (Sean Kilpatrick)

Edited by CTVNews.ca’s Luca Caruso-Moro