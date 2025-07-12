Environment Canada issues heat, storm and air quality warnings for some provinces

Heat, air quality and storm warnings are in effect for some provinces and territories in Canada. (Environment Canada)

Environment Canada has issued heat, air quality and ‘severe’ thunderstorm warnings for several provinces and territories this weekend.

There are a total of 191 alerts regarding heat and thunderstorms, and 342 alerts for air quality in place as of Saturday, according to the weather service.

Heat and thunderstorm warnings

Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and Newfoundland and Labrador have been issued heat warnings, with storm alerts active in Quebec and Ontario as well.

Alberta could see temperatures around 30 C on Saturday through Sunday. Cooler temperatures are forecast for Monday, according to Environment Canada.

“Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness,” the alert advises.

Newfoundland and Labrador will see “an extended period of hot and dry weather,” with daytime temperatures hitting 33 C.

Southern Ontario is expected to see hot and humid conditions through the next week. Temperatures are expected to ease on Sunday and Monday, before hot and humid conditions return on Tuesday, the weather service said.

Daytime highs could reach 32 C with a humidex of 35 to 40.

Areas in Ontario on thunderstorm watch include Dunchurch, Thessalon, Eastern Algonquin Park, Ragner Lake, Killarney, Foleyet, Greater Sudbury, Baysville, Englehart, Mattawa, Burk’s Falls, Temagami, Iroquois Falls, Killbear Park, French River and Lake of Two Rivers.

“Dangerous thunderstorms this afternoon and evening may be capable of producing severe wind gusts, a tornado, and heavy rain,” the alert reads.

Severe wind gusting up to 110 km/h and an isolated tornado may appear this afternoon into the evening, the alert warns.

Quebec will see a hot and humid weekend with a humidex of around 40 through Sunday, the alert reads.

Areas in Quebec under thunderstorm watch include Amos, Dorval Lodge, Fort William-Shawville, La Sarre, Le Domaine, Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Malartic, Rapides-des-Joachims, Rouyn, Senneterre, Témiscaming, Val d’Or - Louvicourt and Ville-Marie.

“Late this afternoon and this evening, conditions will be favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy downpours,” the weather agency said.

Residents of both provinces are advised to protect themselves from the effects of heat and thunderstorms.

Air quality warnings

The regions under air quality warnings include Manitoba, Northwest Territories, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

Manitoba residents over the age of 65, pregnant women and young children are urged to avoid being outdoors due to the wildfire smoke in the area.

“Smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility,” the alert reads. “During heavy smoke conditions, everyone’s health is at risk regardless of their age or health status.”

Areas in Ontario and Saskatchewan are under similar air quality warnings due to wildfire smoke, which could persist through the weekend, alerts noted.

Additionally, Ft. Liard Region including Nahanni Butte in Sambaa K’e in Northwest Territories have been issued air quality alerts from Environment Canada.

“Wildfires burning southwest of Sambaa Ke are causing locally poor air quality,” the alert said. “Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.”

Residents may experience mild symptoms such as eye, nose and throat irritations or headaches, the weather agency said. However, if anyone is experiencing fewer common symptoms include wheezing, chest pains or severe cough, they are asked to see medical attention immediately.

Further information about protecting yourself from the health effects of extreme heat exposure are available on the Government’s website.

Information about experiencing wildfire smoke is available here.