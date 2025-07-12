‘Not my finest moment’: Man beaten up at Red Deer golf course apologizes

Trevor Ogilvie is apologizing for drinking too much after a video of him getting beat up by former NHL player Nick Tarnasky on a Red Deer golf course surfaced. (Facebook)

A man named Trevor Ogilvie is apologizing after a video of him getting beat up by former NHLer Nick Tarnasky on a Red Deer golf course circulated online earlier this week.

The video shows Tarnasky throwing the man into a pond and punching him repeatedly – saying “bang” after each hit.

“Not my finest moment, I know,” said Ogilvie in a video posted to Facebook Friday. “Played 36 holes of golf, drank way too much and my mouth ran faster than my brain.”

“I’d like to apologize to all the folks on the course, anyone caught up in it and anyone who had to deal with me that day,” Ogilvie went on. “I lost my cool, and I’ve learned from it.”

Tarnasky, 40, played in the NHL between 2005 and 2010, racking up 245 games with Tampa Bay, Nashville and Florida. He played in the AHL for several years and moved into coaching.

Red Deer Minor Hockey recently announced his return to head coach of the U17 AAA North Stars for the 2025-26 season.

The organization said it is conducting its own investigation while RCMP are staying out of it as no one came forward alleging an assault.

With files from the Canadian Press.