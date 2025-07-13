Daughter of woman killed in Sudbury seeks funds to repatriate her mother’s body

An undated image of Lydia Imie Ogbejiele's mother, who she says was killed in a knife attack in Greater Sudbury, Ont., on July 1, 2025. Ogbejiele has setup a fundraiser in hopes of repatriating her remains in Nigeria. (Lydia Imie Ogbejiele/GoFundMe)

A Sudbury woman who allegedly survived a knife attack by her husband July 1 is seeking help to fly her mother’s remains back home.

Lydia Imie Ogbejiele has set up a GoFundMe page where she shares the harrowing tale of what happened the morning her mother was killed.

She said her mother had arrived from overseas to visit her and her children.

“What was meant to be a joyful family visit turned into a heartbreaking nightmare that changed our lives forever,” Ogbejiele said on the page.

“When I returned from work, I saw my husband coming out of the house in his work uniform, going to work. He immediately turned back and followed me behind, and I opened the door and asked him if he was going to work.”

“He answered that ‘he had resigned from his job,’ which I knew nothing about at that time,” she continued.

“Immediately, I entered the house. He followed me behind and locked the door, and then he started attacking me with a knife, trying to kill me by stabbing my stomach, neck, shoulder, hand and head multiple times. I was able to escape from the house during the process of struggling to survive, I didn’t see or hear from my mum, not knowing that he had already stabbed my mum multiple times.”

Two children were at the scene and were found unharmed.

Greater Sudbury Police arrested a 36-year-old man at 11:30 a.m. July 1 near Alder Street and charged him with first-degree murder and attempted murder, among other offences.

Lorne Street homicide In what’s being called a case of intimate partner violence, police in Greater Sudbury have arrested a 36-year-old man wanted in the stabbing death of a 63-year-old woman on July 2, 2025, in Greater Sudbury, Ont. (File photo/Madison Marier/CTV News Northern Ontario)

Ogbejiele said she needs help to send her mother’s body home.

“As a mother of two and a survivor of this traumatic experience, I am doing my best to stay strong for my family,” she said.

“However, the costs involved in repatriating my mother’s body are more than I can manage alone.”

The Nigerian Community Association of Greater Sudbury is calling on residents to help Ogbejiele.

“We are deeply saddened by the recent tragic loss experienced by one of our own,” the group said on its Facebook page.

“In this painful time, the bereaved family is faced with the overwhelming task of repatriating the remains of their loved one back home for a proper farewell.”

“We are calling on everyone who is willing and able to extend a hand of support. Your financial contribution, no matter how small, can make a significant difference in helping the family through this difficult journey.”

Ogbejiele concludes her appeal by saying she is “humbly” asking for help.

“Your kindness and support would mean the world to me and my family during this harrowing time,” she said.

“Thank you for reading, sharing and supporting. May God bless you richly for your generosity and compassion.”

The GoFundMe page can be found here.