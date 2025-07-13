Impaired boater charged after passenger dies on lake near Bancroft, Ont.

An OPP cruiser is pictured in this undated photo. (Source: OPP Central Region)

Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 21-year-old impaired boater after a passenger fell overboard and did not resurface southeast of Bancroft, Ont. Saturday morning.

Police say officers were called to Weslemkoon Lake in the Township of Addington Heights after getting reports that a person had fallen in the water at 7:45 a.m.

A coordinated response from a marine unit, air and underwater search and rescue team was sent in to locate the person. The body of a 22-year-old man from Toronto was recovered at approximately 8 p.m.

After an investigation, police charged a 21-year-old man from Toronto with operation causing death, dangerous operation causing death and two offences relating to impaired driving.

The investigation is ongoing and the identity of the deceased is not being released at this time, police say.

OPP tell CTV News Ottawa there were approximately a dozen marine incidents across the province this weekend.

Police are urging people to make sure they are wearing their lifejacket while on board any boat or vessel.

“Boaters and paddlers are reminded that alcohol or drug impairment, operator inexperience and not wearing a lifejacket, are among contributing factors in marine injuries and deaths,” OPP said in a news release on Sunday morning.

“For a safe and enjoyable boating season, always be well prepared, check the weather forecast, and make sure your vessel is functioning and equipped.”

Police recommend all vessel owners and operators familiarize themselves with the Safe Boating Guide before venturing out onto the water with your family.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact L&A County OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Weslemkoon Lake is located approximately 215 kilometres west of downtown Ottawa.