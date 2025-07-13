Ont. family gives back after tragic loss, raising thousands for hospital that cared for their son

Hundreds of family and friends gathered in Barrie, Ont., on July 12, 2025 to remember Chris Conyers, a young man whose life was tragically cut short over a Thanksgiving weekend in 2016. (Supplied)

Hundreds of family and friends gathered in Barrie to remember Chris Conyers, a young man whose life was tragically cut short over a Thanksgiving weekend in 2016.

What began as a devastating loss has since grown into a heartfelt annual fundraiser honouring Chris’ memory all while giving back to the hospital that cared for him in his final days.

Chris, 21, just steps away from his home, was walking near the 20th Side Road and Big Bay Point Road in the early morning when he was struck by a vehicle. He was taken to Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Sunnybrook is home to Canada’s first and largest level 1 Trauma Centre. The hospital is located off of Bayview Avenue in North York.

The two-way stop at Big Bay Point Road is situated along the Barrie-Innisfil boundary. South Simcoe police confirmed steady increases in crashes at that very intersection.

Since that tragedy, the Conyers family has worked to turn their pain into purpose. Over the past four years, they have hosted special fundraising events at their Barrie home, rallying in crowds of supporters.

Saturday’s event saw a 100-pound pig roast with 250 guests in support of the trauma unit at Sunnybrook Hospital. The fundraiser wrangled in $34,230 for the Toronto centre.

The afternoon was filled with sunshine, games, including raffle tables, a Toonie toss, swimming, and lots of conversations. “Our goal is to bring friends and family together to honour and remember Chris,” the Conyers family shared online.

The Town of Innisfil expects to have temporary lights set up at the intersection by the fall, completing the redevelopment of the intersection by 2028.