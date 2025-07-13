SUV carrying undocumented migrants crashes near U.S. border: Quebec police

Quebec police are searching for a group of undocumented migrants after their vehicle crashed with another vehicle and rolled over near the Canada-U.S. border.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said they received a 911 call at about 4:15 a.m. about the crash that happened near the intersection of Route 202 and Montée Jackson near Hemmingford, Que., just a few kilometres north of the New York state border.

Hemmingford crash A Sûreté du Québec vehicle blocks a road in Hemmingford, Que. after a crash involving two SUVs on Sunday, July 13, 2025. (Swidda Rassy/CTV News)

There were between 10 and 12 undocumented migrants inside a seven-passenger SUV when it flipped after colliding with another SUV, SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay told CTV News. The exact number is not known as police gather more evidence.

Between six and eight of them them fled on foot and are being sought by the SQ, with help from RCMP officers and a dog handler, Tremblay said

The driver of the second SUV, a 48-year-old American male citizen, was arrested for impaired driving and will be questioned. There was at least one passenger in his vehicle at the time of the crash.

Four people were sent to hospital for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Part of Route 202 in Hemmingford was closed to traffic as collision investigators analyzed the scene, but it was expected to reopen early Sunday afternoon.

With files from CTV News’ Olivia O’Malley and The Canadian Press

- More to come.