‘Pornography is a problem’: Smith defends new rules for Alberta school libraries

Alberta’s premier says “pornography is a problem for young adults” in remarks defending her government’s move to remove sexually explicit content from school library shelves this fall.

Danielle Smith was responding to criticism received via text on her provincewide phone-in radio program on Saturday that a lack of education funding and overcrowded classrooms were more important issues than library content.

Smith replied it’s important the province make sure young children are exposed to age-appropriate material, and that they’re “not exposed to pornographic images early.”

On Thursday, Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said sexually explicit content must be gone from school library shelves as of Oct. 1, but noted the move is not about book banning.

The new policy stems from an announcement Nicolaides made in May after he said four inappropriate coming-of-age graphic novels were found in school libraries in Edmonton and Calgary.

Smith encouraged people to go online themselves and view explicit images from the books, telling listeners they’ll be scratching their heads wondering how they got into elementary schools in the first place.

“If I am not permitted to describe to you the kind of images that seven-year-olds are seeing because it would offend your audience, then we shouldn’t be showing them to seven-year-olds,” Smith said.

“So yeah, I think it’s important that we make sure that young children are exposed to age-appropriate material only and that they’re not exposed to pornographic images early.”

On the question of priorities, Smith said her government is holding consultations with the public and teachers about other issues in schools, such as violence in the classroom.

“That is the biggest issue that we’ve been hearing from teachers, that in some situations, violent students are making life unsafe for our teachers,” Smith said.

The novels in question are written by American authors: “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe, “Fun Home” by Alison Bechdel, “Blankets” by Craig Thompson and “Flamer” by Mike Curato.

When Nicolaides announced plans for new rules back in May, Smith posted on social media that “parents are right to be upset.”

As part of the announcement Thursday, Nicolaides issued a list of specific sex acts that can’t be explicitly described in library books alongside new rules for what students can read.

No students will be allowed to access what the government calls explicit sexual content, including detailed depictions of masturbation, sexual penetration or sexual physical contact.

By Jan. 1, new school board policies must be in place dictating how books are selected and reviewed.

An online government survey before Thursday’s announcement found that the majority of respondents across demographics don’t support the government setting new standards for school library books.

Alberta Teachers’ Association president Jason Schilling said in a statement the new rules will add to teachers’ workload, politicize a “non-issue” and target vulnerable students.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2025.