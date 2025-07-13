Safety alert issued at Winnipeg Folk Festival over gel cap mushrooms

The Winnipeg Folk Festival is seen in a file image.

Winnipeg Folk Festival’s organizers have issued a safety alert after reports of a substance being used by people attending that is causing adverse reactions.

According to a media advisory released on Saturday, the festival’s site safety and first aid teams are warning attendees to avoid gel cap mushrooms, which may contain “an additive which can lead to fainting.” Several individuals who experienced symptoms have been treated by on-site medical teams.

“The festival cares deeply about the health and safety of its patrons,” the advisory reads. “We have many systems and supports in place and invest heavily in safety initiatives.”

Organizers advised all participants who choose to use substances to refer to the festival’s website for information and resources about harm reduction strategies to reduce the risks.

No further details were provided about the number of people affected.