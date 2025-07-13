Thousands of Canadians abroad asked consulates for help last year. Here are the numbers

A man leaves the Canadian Embassy in Washington, D.C. on Friday, November 3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Last year, thousands of Canadians abroad turned to their nearest embassy or consulate for help in times of death, detainment and other crises. According to a recent report from Global Affairs Canada (GAC), some of those kinds of emergencies are on the rise.

In the 2023-24 fiscal year, GAC opened 6,934 “consular cases,” or inquiries to help Canadians in “difficult situations.” Those cases included more than 2,500 related to death, illness or injury, 1,500 for arrests, detainments and violent crime abroad and nearly 1,400 involving family-related concerns or wellness checks.

In addition, GAC says it addressed 15,974 incidents involving issues such as lost, stolen, damaged or expired passports.

“Before travelling, make sure you know how to find the Government of Canada office nearest to your destination and understand the services it can and can’t provide," reads the report published earlier this month.

“Every case is unique, and the level of service may vary.”

Here’s what to know about the latest numbers on Canadians seeking help abroad:

Death and medical cases

Roughly one in every five cases in 2023-24 was related to a death abroad, with the most cases opened in Mexico (204), followed by the United States (111), Hong Kong (87), the Dominican Republic (79) and Thailand (75).

GAC notes that two-thirds of all death cases last year were due to natural causes, with the remainder including accidents such as drowning or transport collisions, and deaths by suicide.

The department says help in these cases typically involves international funeral arrangements, liaising with local authorities and the repatriation of remains to Canada.

A further 1,000 Canadians abroad approached a consulate for help with medical issues, including those seeking information on local health care providers and assistance in contacting relatives.

GAC warns that, though consular officials can help with arranging medical evacuations from abroad, the Canadian government does not pay for the service on behalf of citizens, nor does it cover medical bills.

Cuba led the world for medical consular cases among Canadians abroad last year, with 123.

Crime and punishment

Cases involving the justice system have risen substantially in the past year, according to the latest data.

In 2023-24, GAC opened cases for 297 Canadians reported to be the victim of violent crimes including physical or sexual assaults, kidnappings and homicides. That figure represents a roughly 19 per cent increase from the year prior, the department notes.

On the other side of the law, Canadians sought consular help close to 1,400 times last year over arrests or detainments abroad, up 20 per cent from 2022-23.

GAC warns travellers that they are responsible for observing local laws, wherever they are.

“Consular officials can’t arrange release from prison,” the report reads.

“If you are arrested, you are subject to the criminal justice system in that country.”

Family concerns

Last year, 746 Canadians approached consular officials with concerns about friends or loved ones abroad that they were unable to contact, up 12 per cent from the year before. Another 642 cases involved children, including custody disputes, abductions, welfare concerns and desertion.

For adult travellers, GAC says it can contact registered Canadians abroad, but typically cannot share their location with others due to privacy concerns.

“It is up to the traveller to contact their family directly,” the report cautions.

The department directs those concerned that a child may have been abducted abroad or prevented from returning to Canada to contact the Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa.