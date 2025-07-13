Wildfire near Princeton golf course in B.C. prompts evacuation order

Princeton, B.C., Mayor Spencer Coyne posted this photo to social media showing crews fighting a wildfire near his town. (Credit: Facebook/MayorSpencerCoyne)

An out-of-control wildfire near Princeton in British Columbia has prompted an evacuation order.

The BC Wildfire Service says the August Lake wildfire, which is burning close to Princeton Golf Club, is now mapped at 14 hectares in size.

The wildfire service says about 40 firefighters and three helicopters are on scene to contain the blaze.

The fire has forced the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen to send out an evacuation order for some areas, urging people in the area to leave, while others are under evacuation alert.

The wildfire service says the August Lake wildfire is exhibiting rank one to two behaviour, meaning flames are visible on the surface but are spreading slowly.

Meanwhile, the Young Creek wildfire burning close to the Cathedral Provincial Park, southwest of Keremeos, is being held.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2025.