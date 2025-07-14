1 of 4 men accused in alleged Quebec extremist plot granted bail, 3 remain detained

This RCMP handout image shows military-style training police allege the accused took part in. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Quebec RCMP

QUÉBEC — One of four men accused in an alleged anti-government plot to forcibly take possession of land in the Quebec City region has been granted bail.

Matthew Forbes, 33, was ordered in Quebec court to comply with a lengthy list of conditions including wearing a GPS tracking bracelet.

The other three accused — Simon Angers-Audet, 24, Raphaël Lagacé, 25, and Marc-Aurèle Chabot, 24 — will remain detained until their bail hearings scheduled for July 24-25 in Quebec City.

Chabot and Forbes are active members of the Canadian Armed Forces, and all four accused were arrested last week in Quebec City.

Chabot and Lagacé, both of Quebec City, and Angers-Audet of Neuville, Que., face multiple charges including facilitating a terrorist activity.

Forbes, of Pont-Rouge, Que., has been charged with possessing firearms, prohibited devices and explosives, among other offences.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2025.