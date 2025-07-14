Cyclists spotted on Montreal’s Metropolitan Expressway

Montrealers are scratching their heads after video emerged of a group of cyclists on the Metropolitan Expressway (A-40).

There are questions as to how a group of cyclists wound up on the Metropolitan Expressway (Highway 40) in Montreal, trying to cross near the Decarie Expressway (Highway 15).

A video posted online, caught from a driver’s dashcam, shows five cyclists cutting across the heavily trafficked highway, where it is prohibited to ride a bike.

Quebec provincial police confirmed that a call was made about the incident, but noted that officers did not locate the group and the case will not be investigated.

There is an $80 fine for riding on a highway.

Velo Québec Executive Director Jean-François Rheault said they likely got lost.

“Human mistakes happen,” he said, adding that they were lucky. “It could’ve created other impacts.”

The video comes after two people were struck in separate collisions; a 79-year-old man was hit by an SUV in the Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood, and a 28-year-old woman was hit by an 18-wheeler in the Old Port.

Dashcam footage shows the woman apparently riding through a stop sign.

Rheault said more should be done to keep road users safe.

“Things that would help: adjusting the speed in the surroundings, also following all obligations,” said Rheault. “If we care about safety, that’s where the infrastructure comes in - add another layer of safety.”

Velo-Quebec also launched a campaign last June to remind cyclists to watch for pedestrians, especially near bus stops, schools and shared spaces.