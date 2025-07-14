Day parole revoked for Reena Virk’s killer after failed drug test

Kerry Sim, formerly Kelly Ellard, is seen in a file image.

The B.C. woman who murdered Reena Virk as a teenager has had her parole privileges revoked after testing positive for methamphetamines.

That failed drug test was the reason Kerry Sim, who changed her name from Kelly Ellard, was arrested on a warrant for breaching her conditions back in January, according to newly released documents from the Parole Board of Canada. Sim has been under house arrest since, and the board revoked her parole on June 23.

The board’s written decision notes that Sim had also dodged providing urine samples two times before testing positive for methamphetamines.

“Your failure to provide a urine sample on two separate occasions, apparent attempts to delay your urinalysis test on the day, and the subsequent positive test result is sufficient for the board to conclude that you breached the abstain from drugs condition,” the decision reads.

This is a developing story and will be updated.