Four-year-old drowns in pond near Flesherton, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police have recovered the body of a four-year-old from a pond south of Flesherton.

First responders were called to a farm off of Southgate Road 26, in Proton Station, around 7 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the child went missing while swimming with family.

The body was found in the pond on Monday morning by the OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit.

OPP said their Emergency Response Team and Canine Unit, as well as fire and emergency services from Owen Sound, Hanover, and Southgate, assisted with the search.