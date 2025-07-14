Heat warnings, air quality alerts in place for parts of Canada

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for several provinces today, including parts of Atlantic Canada, Quebec and Ontario.

This is in addition to a number of air quality advisories issued to several parts of the country as a result of wildfire smoke.

The heat warnings cover southern Ontario, Greater Montreal and some surrounding areas, central and northeastern Newfoundland, and the Annapolis Valley in Nova Scotia, though the alert is expected to expand to the mainland of the province.

In Ontario, expect hot and humid conditions to last through much of this week, with daytime highs between 29 and 32 C. Parts of Quebec, including Greater Montreal, Lachute, Lanaudière, Montérégie and Drummondville, will experience daytime highs of up to 33 C, which combined with high humidity will feel closer to 40.

Central and northeastern Newfoundland, including Clarenville and vicinity and the Bonavista Peninsula, will experience temperatures up to 32 C, with a humidex of up to 37, while hot, dry weather will continue in Norman Bay - Lodge Bay, with daytime highs between 27 and 30 C.

In Nova Scotia, the heat and humidity is expected to last until Thursday, with daytime highs of up to 33 C, which could feel like up to 37 with humidity.

Air quality advisories

Air quality advisories have also been issued for eastern parts of Alberta, as well as some regions of the Yukon, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec and Ontario as a result of wildfire smoke.

As winds turn northernly, more of central Saskatchewan will be directly in the path of wildfire smoke.

In Ontario, poor air quality and reduced visibility could continue through to Tuesday.

Environment Canada warns people in those area of an increased risk to their health.

“People more likely to be affected by wildfire smoke, including people aged 65 and older, pregnant women, infants and young children, people with an existing illness or chronic health condition, and people who work outdoors, should avoid strenuous activities outdoors and seek medical attention if experiencing symptoms,” Environment Canada cautioned.