Immigration minister won’t say if Canada considering barring British, Irish rappers

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, aka Mo Chara, a member of the Irish language band Kneecap, leaves Westminster Magistrates Court London, June 18, 2025, where he is charged with a terrorism offence relating to displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah during a performance with the band. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

OTTAWA — A prominent Jewish organization is pushing for Canada to deny entry to two bands being investigated in the U.K. after their appearance at a popular British music festival last month.

In late June the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs asked the ministers of public safety and immigration to bar Irish rap group Kneecap and English punk rap duo Bob Vylan.

Avon and Somerset Police launched a criminal probe after reviewing video footage of their performances at the Glastonbury festival.

Bob Vylan led a chant of “death to the IDF,” in reference to Israel’s military at the Glastonbury Festival, and one member of Kneecap had previously been charged with a terrorism offence for allegedly displaying a Hezbollah flag at an earlier performance.

Kneecap is scheduled to play in Toronto and Vancouver in October.

A spokesperson for Immigration Minister Lina Diab says the government cannot comment on individual cases due to privacy legislation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2025.

Anja Karadeglija, The Canadian Press