New Hampshire resident denied re-entry to U.S. after New Brunswick visit

A Canadian living in New Hampshire is stuck in New Brunswick after getting turned away from the border.

A visit to family in New Brunswick has turned into a prolonged ordeal for Christopher Landry, a longtime New Hampshire resident who was denied re-entry into the United States.

Landry, who has lived in the U.S. since he was three, is now separated from his partner and children, raising concerns about the relationship between Canada and its southern neighbour.

Landry was stopped at the border in Houlton, Maine, and told he was inadmissible due to a marijuana conviction nearly 20 years ago.

“I was absolutely shocked,” said Landry, who works in manufacturing and has a green card. “I crossed the same port of entry since 2007, with no issues at all.

“It’s terrible. Everything in my life is essentially put on hold. My primary concern right now is, how is my family going to survive at home without me?”

Moncton lawyer Mike Murphy, a former New Brunswick justice minister, expressed surprise at Landry’s situation.

“It brings new light to the relationship,” Murphy said. “It really concerns me because now Canada is being treated like really every other nation in the world, despite our social and economic integration.

“I think that Mr. Landry’s dilemma is going to be something we see a lot more of. It’s going to permeate multiple levels of our judicial system and our regulatory system.”

Mike Murphy Moncton lawyer Mike Murphy is pictured. (Source: Josh Smith/CTV News Atlantic)

Murphy advises Canadians living in the U.S. to consider becoming U.S. citizens and to carefully examine their past records.

“You’re dealing with the United States giving new definition to previous old terms,” he said. “There are new measures at the border where they are looking at some of your social media. It’s a new age that’s descended upon us, so be very careful before you leave the United States.”

He also suggested the Canadian government consider retaliatory measures, noting many Americans with connections to Canada could face similar issues.

“Mr. Trump and his administration, they have a lot of Canadian friends that might just fall into the same category as Mr. Landry,” Murphy said. “What happens when they come back to Canada and they’re going back and they’ve had a conviction for marijuana possession or drinking and driving in New York or Wisconsin or California? It may change.”

Landry is currently working to clear the old charges so he can return home.

“I’m hopeful that we can get this cleaned up and I can go home and resume my life,” he said.

Landry said he never pursued citizenship because he is a third-generation green card holder, but now intends to apply if he is allowed back into the U.S.

“My grandparents held green cards and lived in the United States for over 40 years. And my mother was a green card holder, spent her entire life as a green card holder,” he said. “I feel like these policies are doing a lot more harm than good… People may make mistakes but it’s what you do after the fact that counts.”

Christopher Landry Christopher Landry was denied re-entry to New Hampshire after visiting New Brunswick. (Source: Josh Smith/CTV News Atlantic)

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.