Poilievre wants Carney to cash out blind trust, says ethics screens insufficient

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is seen during a news conference in Ottawa on Monday, July 14, 2025 THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

OTTAWA — The Conservatives want Prime Minister Mark Carney to sell all the assets in his blind trust to avoid any possible conflicts of interest.

Carney set up a blind trust after he was sworn in as prime minister in March and the details of how it works were made public on Friday.

They show that the prime minister has set up screens to avoid potential conflicts related to his previous interests in Brookfield Asset Management, Brookfield Corporation and Stripe Inc.

But Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says that’s not enough, arguing Carney could still benefit personally from decisions that affect Brookfield’s wide portfolio of businesses.

Poilievre is calling on Carney to cash out his holdings and give them to a trustee to invest without any knowledge of what he held previously.

A spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office says Carney worked with the ethics commissioner to “exceed” the existing rules by creating the blind trust days before he took office.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2025.

Craig Lord, The Canadian Press

— with files from Sarah Ritchie