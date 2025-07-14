Six-year-old girl dies after being pulled from water at Tiny Township beach

A six-year-old girl has died after police say she was pulled from the water at a Tiny Township beach on Sunday.

Provincial police say emergency crews were called to the Deanlea Beach area at 9 p.m. for a reports of an unconscious child.

Firefighters and paramedics attempted life-saving efforts and rushed the little girl to an area hospital for medical treatment.

“Sadly, despite the extensive effort by emergency services personnel at the scene and medical staff at the hospital, the six-year-old female of Orillia passed away in hospital,” OPP stated.

Provincial police are investigating the cause of death, which investigators believe is non-suspicious. Police say an autopsy will be conducted.

No further details have been disclosed at this time.

Police urge anyone with information that could assist the investigation to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.