U.S. President Donald Trump meets Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON - Trade talks are still under way with the European Union, Canada and Mexico, White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett told reporters at the White House on Monday.

Asked about his expectations of talks with the EU, the White House National Economic Council director said: “We’ll see ... we’ve got a few weeks left.”

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Kevin Liffey)