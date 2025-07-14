Wildfire emergency alert issued for Prince Albert National Park

WATCH: Beauval evacuees who arrived in Saskatoon this week were nervously waiting for updates, as a shift in the winds Thursday afternoon brought fire to their

A wildfire emergency advisory has been issued by Parks Canada for Prince Albert National Park due to the Buhl Fire, which is currently 40 kilometres from the townsite of Waskesiu.

The alert, issued after 6 p.m. on Sunday, instructs residents to be ready to evacuate if required.

If residents are able to leave the area immediately, they are encouraged to do so.

Members of the public are advised to avoid the area, with the alert adding that the wildfire has the potential to cause emergency situations for the public, including deteriorating air quality and reduced visibility due to smoke.

“A fire ban is now in effect for Prince Albert National Park due to elevated fire danger. Lighting or having fires is strictly prohibited. The fire ban includes the townsite of Waskesiu, all front and back country campgrounds, and day use areas,” Prince Albert National Park said in a post on Facebook.

Prohibited items include wood-burning campfires, charcoal wood or briquette barbecues, turkey fryers, torches, indoor and outdoor wood-burning stoves, including kitchen shelters, walled tents, recreational vehicles (RVs), camper vans, and residential buildings.

As of Sunday afternoon, there were 56 active wildfires burning in Saskatchewan, with only four of them considered contained.