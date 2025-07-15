Most countries will likely have at least some tariffs by the United States: Carney

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney takes part in a press conference during the Canada EU Summit in Brussels, Belgium on Monday, June 23, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Most countries will likely have to accept some baseline tariff rate on their goods by the United States, Prime Minister Mark Carney signalled Tuesday morning, on his way into a meeting with his cabinet on Parliament Hill.

“There is not much evidence at the moment — from the deals, agreements and negotiations with the Americans, for any country or any jurisdiction — to get a deal without tariffs,” Carney said in French, when asked whether he believes it’s possible to have the levies removed entirely.

Canada, he added, is uniquely positioned to have effectively free trade with the United States.

Following the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alta., last month, Carney signalled he and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to iron out a deal before July 21. But, in a letter addressed to Carney and posted to Truth Social last week, Trump said he’ll be hitting Canada with 35 per cent tariffs on Canadian products starting Aug. 1. Carney subsequently revised the deadline to reach a deal to that date.

A slate of stacked U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods, as well as Canadian countermeasures, have been in place for months.

Carney also told reporters before Tuesday’s cabinet meeting that he expects talks with the United States will “intensify” in the next few weeks.

“At the same time, we need to recognize that the commercial landscape globally has changed,” he said. “It has changed in a fundamental manner, and we will continue to focus on what we can most control, which is building a strong Canadian economy. It’s part of what we’ll be discussing at cabinet today.”

The prime minister added that the situation needs to be “stabilized,” especially for the sectors that are particularly affected by Trump’s tariffs.

Carney is also set to meet with Canada’s premiers in Huntsville, Ont., next week.

With files from CTV News’ Rachel Aiello and Colton Praill