Grizzly on B.C. island shot dead, conservation officers investigating

British Columbia’s Conservation Officer Service is investigating after a grizzly bear that had stalked Texada Island for more than a month was found shot dead on Tuesday.

The agency says a necropsy will be performed on the tagged bear, which had divided residents of the B.C. Gulf Island and prompted public safety warnings ever since it swam over from the mainland in late May.

Conservation officers travelled to the island earlier this week after the RCMP reported the bear had been shot and potentially wounded near the community of Van Anda, where the animal was eventually found.

The provincial government said last month there were no orders in place to kill the bear, but said relocating the bear for a third time was not in the public’s interest.

“This bear is not new to us,” Environment Minister Tamara Davidson and Land, Water and Resource Stewardship Minister Randene Neill said in a joint statement on June 13.

“The COS and provincial wildlife biologists worked together to relocate the bear twice last year, as it was initially found wandering near schools and downtown areas in Gibsons and Sechelt.”

The conservation service says it relocated the bear from Gibsons in the first week of September and from Sechelt at the end of that month, and on both occasions it returned to urban areas of the Sunshine Coast within weeks.

Before swimming to the island, the bear spent several days in Powell River, breaking into boats and marinas, the conservation office said.

On May 22, the grizzly stalked two people walking along a Powell River trail, and they only escaped by getting in the water for 30 minutes while the animal circled back and forth on the shore, where it tore up one of their jackets before leaving.

Since its arrival on Texada Island, home to approximately 1,100 people, the bear had chased livestock and showed aggression towards people, according to the province.

“These are difficult decisions, but again, people’s safety is always the top priority,” the ministers said.

“While we continue to collaborate closely with our partners, including First Nations and the Grizzly Bear Foundation, the final decision regarding wildlife management is made in accordance with provincial policies to ensure public safety.”

The conservation service had urged people on Texada Island to take precautions such as minimizing food attractants, carrying bear spray and travelling in groups to avoid unwanted encounters with the bear.

B.C. banned grizzly bear hunting in 2017, with the exception of hunting for food, social and ceremonial purposes by First Nations. At the time, the province estimated there were 15,000 grizzlies in B.C.