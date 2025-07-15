‘Hijacked’ small plane causes delays, diversions at Vancouver airport: RCMP

RCMP officers respond to a "security incident" involving a small plane at Vancouver International Airport on July 15, 2025.

A suspect has been arrested after allegedly commandeering a small plane on Vancouver Island and disrupting air traffic at B.C.’s largest airport Tuesday afternoon.

So far, the pilot’s intentions are unknown – but no one was injured during the incident.

The RCMP said officers received a report of a “hijacked” Cessna 172 entering the airspace near Vancouver International Airport around 1:10 p.m.

Officers from the Richmond RCMP detachment responded, along with members of the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team, and the plane landed safely around 35 minutes later.

“Officers arrested the suspect without incident,” Richmond RCMP said in a news release.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation with numerous factors still being assessed. As such, no further details can be shared at this time.”

Authorities did confirm the suspect was the sole occupant of the plane.

Social media videos show at least five RCMP vehicles on the YVR airport tarmac as the incident was unfolding.

One witness writing on the X platform said the aircraft was “chased on the runway” by law enforcement before the pilot eventually stopped and was apprehended.

A YVR spokesperson said the incident prompted a ground stop for arrivals – meaning national and international flights were prevented from taking off for Vancouver – that lasted 39 minutes.

Nine inbound aircraft were diverted to alternate airports during that time.

“Airlines, YVR and our partners are working to support getting those passengers to their destination,” the spokesperson added. “Flights are now operating normally in and out of YVR, however some flight delays are possible.”

The airport’s website showed dozens of arriving and departing flights delayed as of early Tuesday afternoon, and a handful of cancellations.

There were disruptions at Victoria International Airport around the same time, due to what officials called an “incident involving an aircraft operated by the Victoria Flying Club.”

A YYJ spokesperson would not confirm whether it was related to the RCMP incident at the Vancouver airport, only that it was “safely resolved” and that the “individual involved” was arrested.

CTV News has reached out to the Victoria Flying Club for more information.