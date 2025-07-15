McDonald’s Canada announces new CEO, taking effect in September

The McDonald's logo is seen on a restaurant Tuesday March 30, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

McDonald’s Canada announces Annemarie Swijtink as its new CEO.

Swijtink is currently the managing director of McDonald’s Netherlands and has held the position since June 2022.

The current McDonald’s Canada CEO, Michèle Boudria, has been in the role since 2022 after becoming the first woman in the position.

McDonald’s Canada says Boudria’s legacy as CEO includes fostering strong partnerships with franchisees.

The company says Swijtink brings a deep understanding of the McDonald’s business into the role.

The leadership transition will take effect on Sept. 1.