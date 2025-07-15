84 illnesses and 9 hospitalizations linked to salami products as Canada expands recall

Rea's sweet soppressata salami joins the latest recalls linked to an outbreak of Salmonella infections. (Handout)

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for Rea’s sweet soppressata salami due to possible salmonella contamination.

The affected product is identified by its Universal Product Code 841571 042200. Consumers are urged to check for affected products and dispose of or return any items matching the listed UPC immediately. The product was distributed in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec.

The latest recall comes on the heels of a salmonella outbreak tied to pork deli meats sold at grocery stores and in prepared sandwiches.

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said the infections are linked to Rea brand Genoa Salami Sweet, Rea brand Genoa Salami Hot and Bona brand Mild Genova Salam - which was recalled by the CFIA on June 10 in three provinces.

Since April, 84 people have gotten sick and there have now been nine hospitalizations, according to the PHAC.

As of July 11, 67 people are sickened in Alberta, 15 people in Ontario and one person in Manitoba. One illness reported in B.C. is related to travel to Alberta.

What is Salmonella?

Salmonella is a food-borne bacterial illness that can spread several days or weeks after a person is infected, even if they don’t have symptoms.

According to the CFIA, healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea.

Severe arthritis is a possibility in long-term complications, it added.

Salmonella-contaminated food may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause illness, it warned.

The CFIA says most people who become ill from a salmonella infection can recover fully after a few days without treatment, while in other cases it can cause severe illness and hospitalization.

What you should do

Consumers are urged to check product labels and UPC codes against CFIA’s alerts.

The health agency also advises consumers to not consume any recalled items or food containing them and discard or return affected items to the place of purchase.