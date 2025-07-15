Much of Canada smoky, other parts get heat, and some areas seeing both

Tourists pose for a photo against city view of Toronto on Monday July 14, 2025. The Air Quality Health Index rating for Toronto was over 10, or "very high risk," from wildfire smoke on Monday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Special air-quality statements caused by wildfire smoke remain in effect for many areas of the country, and in some places, people are also handling stifling heat and humidity as well as the haze.

Much of Central Canada, Manitoba and Saskatchewan were placed under special air quality statements or warnings on Monday due to smoke from wildfires on the Prairies and northern Ontario, as Environment Canada advised residents to limit time outdoors and watch for smoke exposure symptoms.

Air quality warnings for areas including Toronto were downgraded to special statements later on Monday as conditions somewhat improved, but a heat warning has been issued for the city that warns of daytime highs between 31 and 35 degrees lasting until Thursday.

Heat warnings are also in effect north of Lake Huron, as well as for parts of Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

Environment Canada says residents in areas with smoke warnings or advisories should consider limiting time outside and be mindful of smoke exposure symptoms.

And it says if there is an extreme heat event occurring with poor air quality, prioritize keeping cool.

