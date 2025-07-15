Ontario couple booking anniversary trip to Jamaica out over $4,000 after mistake

A couple speaking out after they were denied a refund after they cancelled a hotel booking for their honeymoon trip on Expedia. CTV's Pat Foran reports.

An Ontario couple hoping to celebrate their first wedding anniversary in Jamaica found themselves out over $4,000 after they made a mistake in the trip booking process.

The couple from London, Ont. told CTV News they were attempting to book a resort stay with flights included in March.

“Right after we booked it we realized that it just included the hotel option, so we cancelled it immediately and we were going to rebook it properly,” Lizanne Hasmatali said.

“They saw that we cancelled in ten minutes, but it didn’t matter. What mattered is that it was nonrefundable.”

Hasmatali told CTV News after she cancelled the initial booking, she was shocked to find out it was non-refundable and she would not be getting back the $4,183 for the hotel stay.

Without the refund, she said they were unable to book the resort again and ended up having to stay home.

“We spent the whole year saving for (this trip) and for something such as a simple as a mistake, you just lose it all,” said Hasmatali.

The couple said they booked the trip through Expedia.

When CTV News reached out to the company on their behalf, a spokesperson said in a statement, “If a traveller realizes they’ve made a mistake on a non-refundable hotel booking or one that is past the penalty-free window, they should contact support via the Expedia 24x7 Virtual Agent available on our mobile app or website. Ultimately, the decision whether or not to allow additional flexibility is up to the hotel, and Expedia follows our hotel partners’ policies for cancellations and refunds.”

travel mistake A couple booking their first anniversary trip made a mistake when they cancelled a non-refundable trip on Expedia. (Submitted)

“It’s important to take your time when making a booking,” said Richard Smart, president and CEO of the Travel Industry Council of Ontario (TICO).

TICO is Ontario’s travel regulator offering protections for travel services within the province.

Smart told CTV News there is no cooling off period when booking a trip, so it’s important to make sure you check the booking details carefully.

“Look before you book. Be very careful and read the terms and conditions.”

Smart added that using a registered travel agent can help to avoid mistakes and if you do book a trip yourself, check the refund policy.

After CTV News reached out to Expedia, TICO did as well, and Expedia agreed to give the couple a full refund and said in the statement, “Given the circumstances, we worked with Bahia Principe Luxury Runaway Bay on Ms. Hasmatali’s behalf to provide a refund as a one-time courtesy. The payment should reflect in her account within 7-10 business days.”

“We’re glad that it worked out,” Hasmatali said.