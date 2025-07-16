Canada Child Benefit payments are increasing starting Friday

Eligible Canadian families will receive greater federal child benefit payments starting Friday.

The maximum amount for the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) payment, which covers the period from July 2025 to June 2026, is increasing by $210 to $7,997 for each child under six years of age, and by $178 to $6,748 for each child between the ages of six and 17, compared to the last benefit year, according to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) on its website. The maximum amounts apply to those with an adjusted family net income of less than $37,487.

The payments are recalculated every July and gradually decrease when the adjusted family net income is more than $37,487.

The amounts for July 2024 to June 2025 were $7,787 for each child under six and $6,570 for each child six to 17 years old.

When asked the reason behind the increase, a spokesperson for the CRA said the CCB was indexed to inflation using Consumer Price Index data reported by Statistics Canada.

“Indexing the CCB occurs every July, ensuring that the benefit protects families from inflation and provides certainty and predictability of support parents can count on,” the CRA said in a statement to CTVNews.ca on Wednesday.

How are payments calculated?

The benefit year runs from July to June of the following year, with payments adjusted every month based on the number of eligible children under a person’s care, the children’s age and the adjusted family net income reported in last year’s tax return.

Individuals primarily responsible for the child’s care may apply for the CCB.

Each parent with shared custody of the child will get half of the amount they would’ve received if they had full custody.

CCB payments have risen since July 2022, according to information provided on the CRA’s website.