Float plane crash lands in Prince Edward County: OPP

An Ontario Provincial Police crest is pictured on an officer's uniform. (Supplied)

Two people were rescued after a float plane crashed landed in Prince Edward County, Ont. Wednesday afternoon.

Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened on East Lake in the Flakes Cove area, about 50 kilometres south of Belleville, at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Prince Edward County Fire and Rescue used a boat to rescue the occupants, who had managed to get out of the plane and onto a wing, police say.

Police say an increased presence of police and first responders will be seen in the area this afternoon.

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) says in a statement it is not deploying investigators but continues to gather information about the incident for statistical and analytical purposes.

TSB says there were injuries reported to the pilot and passenger but did not provide more details.

“The aircraft is upright and partially submerged. We will follow up with the pilot for further information once the aircraft is recovered,” TSB said in an email.

The cause of the crash remains unclear.