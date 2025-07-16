Sizzling temperatures, poor air quality: Here’s where heat and pollution are hitting hardest in Canada

CP24’s Arda Zakarian on when Torontonians can expect relief from the heat and humidity, and shares tips on staying healthy.

Environment Canada has issued a number of heat and air quality advisories for several provinces and territories across the country.

This comes amid ongoing wildfires, which are Canada’s second-worst on record and have consumed 3.7 million hectares, six times the area of P.E.I., as of last month.

Here’s where heat and air quality advisories remain in place.

Ontario

Across southern Ontario, including Toronto, heat warnings remain in effect with daytime highs reaching 31 to 34 C and humidex values soaring to between 37 and 42. This will last through Thursday, according to Environment Canada.

“A cooler airmass is expected to arrive on Thursday night bringing an end to this heat event,” the heat warning said.

The weather agency said air quality values are expected to reach moderate to high risk this afternoon and evening as elevated levels of ozone are expected.

According to Swiss air quality tracker IQAir, Toronto currently has the 10th worst air quality in the world as of 8:35 a.m. local time.

Quebec

Environment Canada indicates hot conditions across southern Quebec, mirroring Ontario’s high heat and humidex warnings.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 29 to 32 C, with humidex values between 35 and 40. Overnight lows of 19 to 21 C will provide little relief from the heat, Environment Canada warned.

According to IQAir, Montreal ranks 14th on the worst air quality in the world.

The Prairies

Air quality advisories cover a large swath of Canada’s Prairie provinces.

Environment Canada warns for parts of Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility.

It warns air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can vary over short distances and from hour to hour.

British Columbia

On the West Coast, an air quality alert is issued for Fort Nelson – a region in the northeastern part of B.C.

Environment Canada warned the region will be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility, it added.

Atlantic Canada

Heat warnings are in place for several provinces in Atlantic Canada.

In P.E.I., Kings, Prince and Queens counties are under heat warnings that will see temperatures sit between 28 and 30 C,with humidex values near 37. The warning said cooler temperatures are expected along the coast.

Along parts of the western shore and northern coast of Nova Scotia, residents can expect daytime temperatures of 28 to 32 C, with humidex values reaching 36 to 40.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, regions including Avalon Peninsula North, St. John’s and vicinity, and Bonavista North will experience daytime highs of 28 to 30 C and humidex values between 34 38.

In regions across New Brunswick, daytime temperatures will reach 30 to 33 C with humidex values near 40.

Northwest Territories and Nunavut

In the Northwest Territories, the Thebacha region, including Ft. Smith and Salt River Reserve, is under a heat warning with temperatures reaching 29 C and later cooling down to 15 C. This is expected over the next three to five days, the warning said.

Air quality warnings were issued for areas in the N.W.T. including Ft. Liard, Ft. Providence and Ft. Simpson, where smoke is causing poor air quality and reduced visibility.

In Nunavut, the region of Igloolik is under a fog advisory as dense fog continues Wednesday morning. Near-zero visibility in fog is expected.

The advisory said conditions may improve at times. However, onshore northeasterly winds will continue and the fog will “persist” Wednesday night and Thursday.