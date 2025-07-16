Man charged in alleged plane hijacking that disrupted YVR operations

The day after a small plane was allegedly commandeered and flown near the Vancouver airport, a suspect has been charged.

Shaheer Cassim is facing one count of hijacking in connection with Tuesday’s incident, according to court records.

Operations at the Vancouver International Airport were briefly disrupted when a Cessna 172 began circling nearby, but the aircraft was landed safely on the tarmac and a suspect was arrested by awaiting RCMP officers.

Few details have been shared by authorities, including a possible motivation for the hijacking. Sources told CTV News the pilot involved told air traffic controllers it was an act of protest, and that his intention was to draw attention to the climate crisis.

An account under the name Shaheer Cassim posted on social media this week that he was “the messiah sent to save humanity from climate change and usher in an era of world peace.”

“The Arctic sea ice is going to disappear within two years,” he wrote. “Humans will go extinct within the first few years.”

CTV News has not confirmed whether it is the same Shaheer Cassim charged in Tuesday’s hijacking.

