Man conceived in late ‘60s residential school sex assault connects with First Nations family

A man who recently found his biological father also learned the dark truth about his conception, allegedly the result of sexual abuse at a residential school.

An Okanagan man brought up in Penticton by a family that adopted him as an infant has connected with his biological First Nations family – but the joyous reunion has also opened decades-old wounds.

The father and son sat down exclusively with CTV News to talk about reconciling their newfound relationship with the dark chapter in a residential school where it all began.

Very early in life, Terry Chase’s parents told him he was adopted.

“Maybe five or six years old. So, I always knew. From when I was old enough to understand, anyway,” he said.

After nearly five decades of searching for clues about his biological family, a post shared on Facebook generated a lead on Vancouver Island.

DNA tests confirmed a match and at 54 years of age, Chase finally met Dorman Joseph, his biological father.

“I’m very happy I can try to help Terry somehow with his life. And be as close as we can,” Joseph said, as he sat with his son at Thunderbird Hall in Campbell River.

Chase’s longform birth certificate lists his mother as Jane Peacock, a woman he’s never met.

His father obviously has.

“I was 14 and she was 21 years old,” he said. “It was ongoing. It wasn’t just one time.”

It happened in 1968 when Joseph was a student at St. Michael’s Indian Residential School in Alert Bay, where Peacock worked supervising children.

In 2006, Joseph sued the federal government and the Anglican Church for sexual assault.

The parties reached an out of court settlement.

St. Michael’s was demolished in 2015 – but the emotional scars remain.

Now armed with new information, Joseph and Chase have filed another lawsuit against the same defendants – and Jane Peacock – seeking accountability for what happened at St. Michael’s.

“You don’t hide nothing from nobody. You’ve got to tell them what it’s all about. Who I am. And who he is,” Joseph said while pointing at his son.

In a brief statement, Indigenous Services Canada said it has received the filing made in B.C. Supreme Court.

“We remain committed to approaching litigation related to past harms suffered by Indigenous people in a respectful, compassionate and fair manner,” said Jennifer Cooper, a spokesperson.

The Anglican Church of Canada did not respond to a request for comment.

Jane Peacock’s whereabouts are unknown.

Despite the dark origins of their story, Joseph and Chase are focused on writing a positive next chapter.

For Chase, that means exploring his First Nations heritage and culture for the first time.

He recalls the feast his recently discovered family held in the community the day he met his father – and the powerful moment when his nephews sang and drummed in his honour.

“I was in tears. I didn’t know a single word of the song, but it was so powerful that I was blown away,” Chase said.

Sitting side by side, going through old photographs, it’s clear he and his father have a lot of catching up to do.

“You can tell by his baby picture there that he’s a Joseph. This photograph here...he’s part of our family. You can tell just by looking at it,” Joseph said.

Circumstances kept them apart for decades, but father and son are finally walking forward together.