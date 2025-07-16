Missing N.S. children: RCMP reviewing 5,000 video files as ‘intensive’ investigation continues

Lilly Sullivan, 6, and Jack Sullivan, 4, are pictured. The siblings were reported missing from Lansdowne Station, N.S., on May 2, 2025. (Nova Scotia Department of Justice)

The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is reviewing thousands of video files, assessing hundreds of tips, and examining evidence – including a pink blanket – as the “intensive” investigation into the disappearance of two young children in Pictou County continues.

“Right now, there are more than 800 tasks associated to this investigation,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Rob McCamon in a news release Wednesday.

“A tremendous amount of careful, deliberate investigative work is underway by people here at home and in other parts of Canada; our collective efforts will continue every day until we determine with certainty the circumstances surrounding Lilly and Jack’s disappearance.”

Jack and Lilly Jack and Lilly Sullivan, who were reported missing from their home in Nova Scotia's Pictou County on May 2, 2025, are pictured.

Lilly Sullivan, 6, and Jack Sullivan, 4, were reported missing on May 2 after their family said they couldn’t find the children in their home or on their property in Lansdowne Station, N.S.

The children’s mother and stepfather told police they last saw Lilly inside the home and could hear Jack that morning. It is believed the siblings may have wandered into the woods, but there has been no sign of them since they were reported missing almost 11 weeks ago.

Police previously confirmed Lilly and Jack were with family members the afternoon of May 1.

The RCMP released an update Wednesday on its investigation efforts, which include the following:

reviewing roughly 5,000 video files obtained through a video canvass of Lansdowne Station and surrounding areas

assessing more than 600 tips from the public

formally interviewing more than 60 people and administering polygraphs to some of them

forensic examination of materials found through ground and air searches in Lansdowne Station, including a pink blanket officers seized on Lansdowne Road

submitting judicial authorizations to seize and examine materials and devices that may provide information useful to the investigation

The Northeast Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation, with assistance from other RCMP units across the country, the National Centre of Missing Persons, the Canadian Centre for Child Protection, and provincial and municipal police agencies from Nova Scotia and other parts of Canada.

search and rescue Search and Rescue personnel are pictured during the search for Lilly and Jack Sullivan in Pictou County, N.S., on May 31, 2025. (Jesse Thomas/CTV Atlantic)

The search and investigation

The RCMP first launched an extensive air and ground search for the siblings, which covered 5.5-square kilometres of heavily wooded and rural terrain, shortly after they were reported missing.

The search, which involved hundreds of people, dogs, drones, divers and helicopters, was scaled back five days later. Additional searches took place on May 8, 9, 17, 18, 31 and June 1.

In the latest search, 78 trained searchers from across the province focused on specific areas around Gairloch Road and a nearby pipeline where a boot print was previously found.

Police said the information gathered during the investigation, including all ground search and rescue efforts, has not identified any new search areas at this time.

Cash reward for information

A cash reward is being offered for information about the case.

Last month, the Nova Scotia Department of Justice said the disappearance of Lilly and Jack Sullivan had been added to its Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information in certain cases.

Typically, money is rewarded for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in cases included in the program.

In this case, the province said the reward amount will be based on the investigative value of the information provided.

Lilly and Jack Sullivan It is believed Lilly and Jack Sullivan were wearing these items the day they were reported missing from their home in Lansdowne Station, N.S., on May 2, 2025. (Nova Scotia Department of Justice)

Lilly is described as four-feet-tall and 60 pounds. She has light brown hair and hazel eyes. It is believed she was wearing a pink Barbie top, pink rubber boots with a rainbow print, and carrying a cream-coloured backpack with a strawberry print.

Jack is described as three-foot-six and 40 pounds. He has dark blond hair and hazel eyes. It is believed he was wearing a pull-up diaper, black Under Armour jogging pants, and blue rubber boots with a dinosaur print.

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Lilly and Jack Sullivan is asked to call the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program at 1-888-710-9090. People who submit information through the program must provide their name and contact information. All calls are recorded and that person may be called to testify in court.

Anyone with information about the case who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page